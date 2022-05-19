Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Raised to $155.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.69. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.64. Heska has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

