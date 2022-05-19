HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. HF Sinclair reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 224.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HF Sinclair.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.34. 68,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,100. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HF Sinclair (DINO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.