HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust (LON:HGTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “no recommendation” rating on the investment trust’s stock.

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 376.76 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 328 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

About HgCapital Trust (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

