HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “no recommendation” rating on the investment trust’s stock.

Shares of HGT opened at GBX 376.76 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.75. HgCapital Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 328 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 164.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

