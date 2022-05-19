HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL opened at GBX 177.76 ($2.19) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 160.60 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.68.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.