HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.
Shares of HRT opened at $13.54 on Thursday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
