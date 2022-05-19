Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 5,000,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 2,016,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.