Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

HEP opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 167,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 149,513 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

