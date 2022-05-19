Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 202,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.