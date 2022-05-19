Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Jan Verstreken Sells 6,500 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.12. 2,117,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hologic by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $2,269,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 740.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.