Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

