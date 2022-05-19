HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMSVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.57) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe to a hold rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $487.20.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.