Hookipa Pharma Inc Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.82% and a negative net margin of 523.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
