Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

NYSE HLI opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

