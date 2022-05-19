Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7417 per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

