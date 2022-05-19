Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $50.49.
About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.