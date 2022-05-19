HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 550

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.06) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.08 ($6.98).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 485.75 ($5.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £97.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 509.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 490.11.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($348,217.36). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,640.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

