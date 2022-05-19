HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 560 ($6.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.43.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 293,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

