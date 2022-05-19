HSBC Upgrades Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) to “Buy”

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEPJF. Barclays cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.06) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.99) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.98) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,496.25.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

