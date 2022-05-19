HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.35) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.89) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.75) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.08) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 489.90 ($6.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 490.11. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($269,633.14). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($92,640.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

