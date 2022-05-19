HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 6,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $25.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

