Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 99.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 395,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

