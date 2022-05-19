Hut 8 Mining’s (HUT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.34. 1,596,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.93 and a 52 week high of C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.