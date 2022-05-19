HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 221,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUYA by 8,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HUYA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,022. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $987.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.