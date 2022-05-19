i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,994,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 527.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 316,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 291,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

