IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 1,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

