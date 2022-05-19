IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.40 on Thursday. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

