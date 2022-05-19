IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Given New $5.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $5.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICCM. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ICCM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,088. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

