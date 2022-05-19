ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Thursday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.15.

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments news, insider Paul Meader purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($28,044.87). Insiders acquired a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,357,495 over the last quarter.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

