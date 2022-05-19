Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $821.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

