IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE IDA opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.