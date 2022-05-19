IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMRA. Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMARA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. IMARA has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 683,215 shares of company stock valued at $958,542 in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IMARA by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMARA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.