IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get IMARA alerts:

IMRA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

IMARA stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. IMARA has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 683,215 shares of company stock worth $958,542 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMARA (IMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.