Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,780 at UBS Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,630 ($20.09) to GBX 1,780 ($21.94) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,588.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. 111,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

