Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

PI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 7,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,414. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,007. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.