Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Independent Bank also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $402.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

