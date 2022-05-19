Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INFI stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

