InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Get InMode alerts:

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 90.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 225.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.