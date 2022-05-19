InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About InMode (Get Rating)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.