Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Senior Officer David Giraud Buys 2,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Giraud bought 2,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$15,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 774,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,726.87.

On Friday, May 13th, David Giraud bought 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,601.50.

INO.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.06. 43,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

