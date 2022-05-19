Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Senior Officer David Giraud Buys 2,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Giraud bought 2,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$15,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 774,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,726.87.
David Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, David Giraud bought 1,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,601.50.
INO.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.06. 43,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
Recommended Stories
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.