Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £151.92 ($187.28).
Shares of Britvic stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.02). 575,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 820.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
