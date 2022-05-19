Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £151.92 ($187.28).

Shares of Britvic stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 813 ($10.02). 575,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 820.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 867.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.

Get Britvic alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.14) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.54) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 983 ($12.12).

Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.