Insider Buying: ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Insider Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,749.51).

Jonny Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. ConvaTec Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

