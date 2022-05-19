Insider Buying: Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Director Buys 1,472,126 Shares of Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 11,961,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Exicure by 898.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

