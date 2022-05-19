Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $98,093.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EYEN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eyenovia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.