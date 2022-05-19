Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $98,093.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EYEN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.63.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
About Eyenovia (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
