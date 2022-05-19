Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $22,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,363.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.