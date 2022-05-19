Insider Buying: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys 5,182 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).
Future stock opened at GBX 1,901 ($23.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,390.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,934.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
