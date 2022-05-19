Insider Buying: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Buys 5,182 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($23.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($122,203.72).

Future stock opened at GBX 1,901 ($23.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,390.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,934.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,900.40 ($48.08).

Future Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

