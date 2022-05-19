Insider Buying: GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$219,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$659,520.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00.

Shares of TSE GCM traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.59. 99,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,126. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. GCM Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.04 price objective (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

