Insider Buying: Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Ewell Lee purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Ewell Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inuvo alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kenneth Ewell Lee purchased 108,520 shares of Inuvo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $48,834.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 285,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 833,405 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.