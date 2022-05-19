Insider Buying: Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Buys 936,345 Shares of Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) insider David Andrew Beech acquired 936,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,235,070.45).

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £104.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.84. Knights Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 454.17 ($5.60).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

