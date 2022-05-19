Insider Buying: Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF.UN – Get Rating) Director William Hugh Mcneil purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,714.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,906.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$28.12 and a 52 week high of C$30.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (LIORC) owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) which operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC. Directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited (Hollinger-Hanna), LIORC owns a 15.10% interest in IOC.

