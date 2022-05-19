Insider Buying: Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) Insider Purchases 197,168 Shares of Stock

Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6 – Get Rating) insider Terence (Terry) Walsh purchased 197,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,745.12 ($12,409.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 15.56.

Nanollose Company Profile

Nanollose Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, and promotion of the microbial nanocellulose technology in Australia. It offers Nullarbor Fibre, a plant-free viscose-rayon fibre; Nullarbor Garment, a wearable garment using Nullarbor tree-free rayon; and Jelli Grow, an alternative seed germination and plant growing material.

