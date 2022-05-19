Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 816,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Najeeb Ghauri purchased 3,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

